History

Milford Mills: A Historic Site’s Sustainable Future

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Milford Mills: A Historic Site's Sustainable Future

In a move that marries heritage with modern living, Wavensmere Homes has secured approval from Amber Valley Borough Council to redevelop Milford Mills, a historic site nestled within the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO World Heritage Site in north Derbyshire. The £22m project promises to breathe new life into this 4.7-acre site, strategically situated between Belper and Duffield, by constructing 69 riverside homes and apartments.

Preserving History While Building for the Future

The redevelopment plan is an innovative blend of architectural finesse and respect for history, encompassing 42 two- and three-bedroom houses and 27 one- and two-bedroom apartments housed within a four-storey building. These homes will offer residents the luxury of unparalleled views of the River Derwent and Mill Lade. Yet, the project is not merely about providing new housing options. It intends to conserve and restore key historical features of the former cotton mill, which dates back to 1780. This includes the Mill Lade, wheel pit, tail race, and original stone boundary walls, all of which serve as reminders of the site’s rich industrial past.

A Focus on Sustainability and Heritage

Before gaining approval, Wavensmere Homes demonstrated its commitment to sustainability and heritage, investing over £250,000 in archaeological investigations to ensure the project complies with new building regulations and is completely gas-free. The Managing Director of Wavensmere Homes, James Dickens, underlined the project’s emphasis on sustainability, renewable energy, and architecture that blends seamlessly with the local heritage.

Local Interest and the Road Ahead

The Milford Mills redevelopment project has stirred significant local interest, with over 600 locals expressing a desire to purchase a property. The site will also feature two acres of public open space and includes the recently refurbished grade II-listed Dye House by Chevin Homes. Wavensmere Homes is preparing for pre-construction and anticipates commencing the construction of the riverside homes and apartments soon, marking a new chapter in the life of this historical site.

History
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

