Mike Sadler: The Celestial Navigator Who Guided SAS Raiders in WWII

Mike Sadler, the celestial navigator of the Special Air Service (SAS) during World War II, was an extraordinary figure whose breadth of knowledge and unyielding spirit were instrumental in the SAS’s early victories. Known for his sky-blue eyes and a spirit of adventure that seemed to draw from the vast African landscapes of his childhood stories, Sadler was a man who defied the norm, embracing an informal structure and abhorring militarily rigid formalities.

Navigating the Desert Under Starlight

Sadler, despite having no formal training in geometry or maths, mastered the art of desert navigation. His understanding of the stars and the landscape, coupled with his use of rudimentary tools such as the sun compass and theodolite for star readings, enabled him to lead the SAS successfully behind enemy lines in North Africa. His expertise in celestial navigation became pivotal when he guided a group of SAS raiders to safety after they were ambushed by the Germans, navigating through 100 miles of the harsh Tunisian desert with minimal food and water.

Instrumental in SAS Missions

Sadler’s sharp navigational skills played a crucial role in several SAS missions. Among them were the raid on the Wadi Tamet air base in Libya and the attack on the base at Sidi Haneish in Tunisia. Both missions resulted in significant Axis aircraft losses, marking a turning point in the war. His ability to guide raiding columns for hundreds of miles behind enemy lines was a testament to his skill and determination.

A Non-Conformist at Heart

Known for his non-conformist attitude, Sadler often disregarded impractical orders. Even when he held the rank of sergeant, he chose to demote himself rather than adhere to the rigid structure of military life. This attitude, along with his adventurous spirit and navigational expertise, made him a vital part of the SAS’s success during the war.

After the war, Sadler continued to fuel his love for adventure as an avid sailor. His contributions to the SAS and his innovative navigational techniques have left an indelible mark on warfare. Remembered for his striking blue eyes, adventurous spirit, and exceptional skills, Mike Sadler’s legacy lives on as a testament to his extraordinary life.