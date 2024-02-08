Middle School Students Honor Smokejumpers' Legacy by Securing National Recreation Trail Designation for Mann Gulch Trail

In the heart of Helena, Montana, where the sun paints golden hues on the horizon and the whispers of history echo through the valleys, a group of middle school students from C.R. Anderson Middle School embarked on an extraordinary journey. Their mission: to honor the memory of the brave smokejumpers who lost their lives fighting the Mann Gulch Fire in 1949. Little did they know that their efforts would lead to the designation of the Mann Gulch Trail as a National Recreation Trail.

A Flame Ignited: The Mann Gulch Club

February 8, 2024 - The Mann Gulch Club, a dedicated group of students under the guidance of educators Shannon Thomas and Dick McMahon, set out to research the history of the Mann Gulch Fire. They meticulously studied the events that unfolded on that fateful day, delving into the fire's dynamics and the tragic loss of 13 of the 15 smokejumpers who fought valiantly against the inferno.

The students' determination to preserve the memory of the fallen heroes led them to embark on educational activities, such as creating topographical maps and hiking the trail itself. As they retraced the smokejumpers' footsteps, they became acutely aware of the immense challenges faced by these brave men.

An Unexpected Triumph: The Trail's Designation

Marching forward with their research, the Mann Gulch Club submitted an application to the U.S. Forest Service, advocating for the designation of the Mann Gulch Trail as a National Recreation Trail. The students anticipated a decision in June, but fate had other plans.

In a heartwarming turn of events, the U.S. Forest Service approved the application ahead of schedule. The Mann Gulch Trail was officially designated as a National Recreation Trail, marking a significant milestone for the students and the community.

On the day of the announcement, the students were presented with a plaque by the U.S. Forest Service, acknowledging their tireless efforts and the historical significance of the trail. The educators leading the club, Shannon Thomas and Dick McMahon, praised the project as an invaluable learning opportunity for the students.

Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future

The designation of the Mann Gulch Trail as a National Recreation Trail not only serves as a poignant tribute to the smokejumpers who lost their lives but also stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of the C.R. Anderson Middle School students.

As the 75th anniversary of the Mann Gulch Fire approaches, the trail's new status ensures that the memory of the fallen heroes will be preserved and shared with future generations. The Mann Gulch Club's efforts have transformed a once-forgotten trail into a beacon of remembrance, honoring the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In the words of Richard "Dick" Wilson, who led the recovery mission and documented the aftermath with photographs, "The Mann Gulch Fire was a turning point in the history of wildland firefighting. It is crucial that we never forget the lessons learned and the lives lost." The designation of the Mann Gulch Trail as a National Recreation Trail ensures that this history will endure.

The Mann Gulch Club's achievement is a vivid reminder that even the smallest act of dedication can ignite a flame of change. In the quiet valleys of Helena, Montana, the echoes of history will continue to resonate, and the memory of the Mann Gulch Fire's heroes will live on, forever etched in the heart of the land.