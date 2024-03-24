Memorial Service Honors Dr. George Depasquale's Legacy in Medicine and Leprosy Eradication

On Saturday, March 9, a large congregation gathered at the Basilica of St Helen, Birkirkara, to remember Dr. George Depasquale, a figure renowned for his compassion, dedication to medicine, and a pivotal role in eradicating leprosy in Malta. His journey from a university student in the early 1960s to a revered medical professional and family man paints a picture of a life dedicated to service, faith, and family.

Trailblazer in Medical Innovation

Dr. Depasquale's professional life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his patients and the medical field. His work with the Maltese Association of Dermatology and Venereology (MADV) as treasurer since its inception and his involvement in organizing significant medical conferences underscored his dedication. Perhaps most notably, Dr. Depasquale was integral to a team that revolutionized leprosy treatment in Malta. Their adoption of a multi-drug treatment over traditional methods offered new hope and drastically changed the lives of many, showcasing Dr. Depasquale's commitment to medical advancement and compassion for those in need.

A Life of Altruism and Faith

Outside the professional realm, Dr. Depasquale was remembered for his altruistic nature and deep faith. His involvement in initiatives like the National Students Travel Service (NSTS) highlighted his desire to serve beyond the medical field. His approach to his illness with calm acceptance and his continued expressions of gratitude and faith even in the face of adversity left a profound impact on all who knew him. Dr. Depasquale's life was a testament to seeing the divine in every individual and situation, a principle that guided his interactions and endeared him to many.

Legacy of Love and Character

Dr. Depasquale's greatest legacy, however, may be found in his family. His love for his wife Doreen, his children, and especially his five grandchildren was evident to all who knew him. They embody his legacy of love, character, and faith, qualities that touched everyone fortunate enough to have been part of his life. As the community bid farewell to Dr. Depasquale, it was clear that his contributions to medicine, his community, and his family would not be forgotten. His life's work and the values he espoused continue to inspire and influence those around him.

Dr. George Depasquale's journey through life was marked by significant achievements in both his professional and personal life. His contributions to the medical field, particularly in the treatment and eradication of leprosy in Malta, his unwavering faith, and his profound love for his family, have left a lasting imprint. The memorial service at the Basilica of St Helen did not just mark the end of a life but celebrated a legacy that continues to inspire and influence the lives he touched.