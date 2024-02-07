Marbella Activa to Host Historical Walking Tours

The historical town of Marbella is set to come alive in a unique experience, as local association Marbella Activa schedules a series of Sunday walking tours across February, March, and April. The initiative aims to instill an appreciation for the town's rich history and to offer an exclusive perspective of Marbella and its outskirts – all on foot.

Unveiling Marbella’s Past

These tours are meticulously designed to provide participants with a profound understanding of Marbella's past. They highlight various historical aspects and locations, encouraging walkers to notice elements of the town that might otherwise be overlooked. From its architectural wonders to its hidden corners, the walks promise to reveal the town's heritage in an engaging way.

The Journey Begins

The first of the four walks, titled 'El camino del agua', sets off on February 11 from Plaza de Los Naranjos. The walk will transport participants back in time, unveiling spaces and perspectives that form part of the town's heritage. The association advises that participants be in good physical shape, wear appropriate footwear, and carry their own food and drink.

Further Exploration

Following the inaugural walk, participants can look forward to 'Ruta de Fernando el Catolico' on March 3, starting from Plaza de la Iglesia. The third walk, named 'Camino Viejo de Istan', is slated for March 17, with its exact starting point yet to be confirmed. The final tour, 'La Via Sacra', will wrap up the series on April 14, also commencing from Plaza de la Iglesia. Each walk is set to begin at 9 am, covering distances of over 10 kilometers. Despite the absence of steep climbs, a good level of fitness is required to enjoy these explorative jaunts.