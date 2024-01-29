Ludlow's Historic Wall: Caught in Legal Dispute and Public Outcry for Restoration

For over a decade, a historic 800-year-old wall in Ludlow has lain in ruin, a casualty of a legal dispute that has left it untouched and its repair costs mounting.

This once formidable structure behind St Lawrence's Church in Upper Linney, a silent testament to Ludlow's rich history, has turned into a contentious issue, eliciting public outcry and prompting a community-led initiative for its restoration.

Long-Standing Dispute Stalls Restoration

The wall's 33ft section collapsed 11 years ago, and ever since, it has been in a state of disrepair due to an ongoing legal dispute over who shoulders the responsibility for its restoration.

The estimated costs exceed a staggering £3 million, a figure that has only contributed to the deadlock. Ludlow Town Council, despite acknowledging public concern, has found itself shackled by legal complexities, unable to proceed without further advice.

Community Petition to Prompt Action

Sheena Wieckowicz, a resident of the town, initiated a petition that has so far gathered over 160 signatures. The signatories, all residents of Ludlow, are demanding immediate action to address the unsightly and dangerously delayed repairs.

The petition reflects a growing public dissatisfaction with the lack of progress and the town council's perceived inaction.

Efforts for Resolution and Restoration

The town council has been ensnared in a legal battle with Shropshire Council and the Parochial Church Council since 2015, trying to hold St Laurence Parochial Parish Church and the unitary authority accountable for the wall's collapse. Despite approval of a loan for preliminary repairs in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays.

A detailed repair report was submitted to the council in 2022, but no steps have been taken since then, leading to worries of potential tax increases to accommodate the escalating costs. Meanwhile, Shropshire Council has opted to maintain a distance, stating that the issue falls squarely under the town council's jurisdiction. Local councillor Andy Boddington has echoed public sentiment, calling for swift action and resolution to the prolonged issue.

The Hereford Diocese has expressed an interest in collaborating on any approved plans, and a town council planning committee meeting is slated for February 6 to discuss the situation in depth. Historic England, cognizant of the wall's significance as a scheduled monument at risk, has plans to address smaller sections of the wall's failure in the coming months and is urging a united effort to repair the most significant damage adjacent to St Laurence's churchyard.