Lincoln's Last Signature and Biden Ancestral Pardon: Historic Documents Unveiled

Imagine uncovering a piece of paper that whispers secrets from the past, a document carrying the weight of history in every curve of its cursive letters. Just days before his assassination, Abraham Lincoln signed a document appointing Allen Gangewer as Third Auditor of the Treasury in 1865, a rare artifact now valued at $45,000 and up for grabs. This revelation comes alongside another historical curiosity: a link between Lincoln and President Joe Biden's ancestor, unearthed in the form of a pardon from 1864. These pieces of history, alongside others, including the assassination death certificate of Lincoln himself, are shedding new light on the interconnected tales of America's past.

A Signature That Echoes Through Time

The document signed by Lincoln, discovered in a desk drawer, now resides within the esteemed collection of the Raab Collection. It stands as a significant find, not merely for its rarity but for its timing—signed just days before Lincoln's tragic end. This particular piece of parchment serves as a poignant reminder of Lincoln's final days, a period fraught with the turmoil of a nation divided yet on the cusp of reunification. Historians and collectors alike marvel at the document's preservation, a testament to the enduring legacy of one of America's most revered leaders.

From Brawl to Pardon: Uncovering Biden's Ancestral Link

In an astonishing twist of fate, historian David J Gerleman has bridged centuries with the discovery of a court martial transcript from the U.S. National Archives. The document reveals that Moses J Robinette, President Joe Biden's great-great-grandfather, was pardoned by Lincoln after being charged with attempted murder following a brawl in 1864. This pardon, encapsulating a moment of leniency and humanity, highlights the lesser-known acts of Lincoln's presidency, connecting two of America's leaders across generations through an act of forgiveness.

Lincoln's Death Certificate: A Portal to 1865

Another remarkable discovery brings us closer to the somber aftermath of Lincoln's assassination. His death certificate, a detailed record penned in exquisite cursive, has surfaced for sale, marking a rare opportunity to own a direct artifact from a pivotal moment in U.S. history. Signed by David Davis, Lincoln's close friend and the man who took responsibility for the president's body, the certificate estimates Lincoln's estate value at $85,000 at the time of his death—around $1.42 million today. Offered by Moments In Time for $425,000, this document has been safeguarded by a private collector for over three decades and is now seeking a new custodian.

These discoveries, each with their own story to tell, offer a unique lens through which we can explore the fabric of American history. The document signed by Lincoln in the days leading up to his assassination, the pardon linking two presidents across centuries, and the death certificate documenting the immediate aftermath of one of the nation's most defining tragedies, all serve as poignant reminders of the complex, interconnected narratives that have shaped the United States. As these artifacts make their way from private collections to public sale, they invite us to reflect on the enduring impact of historical figures and events, bridging past and present in a continuous dialogue of national identity and legacy.