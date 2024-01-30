Kelly Castle: A Luxurious Blend of History, Comfort, and Golf

A Storied Castle with a Modern Twist

Perched on the verdant hills of Arbirlot, Angus, stands the historic Kelly Castle, a B-listed fortified tower house that marries centuries of history with the allure of contemporary comforts. The castle, currently owned by Alun Grassick, a retired KPMG corporate audit partner also known as the Baron of Kelly, features a blend of antiquity and modern luxury.

Grassick, who purchased the castle in 2001 and uses it as his second home, has been instrumental in restoring and upgrading the property over his tenure, adding a climate-controlled wine cellar and numerous other amenities that make the castle a haven for those seeking a unique yet stately living experience.

A Modern Baron's Abode

The property boasts five double bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an assortment of public rooms, including a basement bar, snooker room, and cinema room, each thoughtfully designed to optimally utilize the castle's space while preserving its historic charm. The castle also encompasses a private nine-hole golf course, a nod to Scotland's rich golfing tradition, with the world-renowned Carnoustie golf course and St Andrews, the home of golf, in close proximity.

A Legacy Dating Back to the 13th Century

The castle's history stretches back to the 13th century when Philip de Moubray likely built the first structure on the site after obtaining land from William the Lion, King of Scotland. The castle and the associated title 'Baron of Kelly' come with the property, offering a unique opportunity for the next owner to inherit not just a home, but a chapter of Scotland's rich history.

David Law, head of Strutt & Parker, Edinburgh, spoke highly of the property's appeal, particularly to overseas buyers, given its romantic landscapes, historic significance, and impeccable condition. With an estate manager's flat and a 'lock up and leave' capability, the castle is an ideal purchase for those with a penchant for travel.

Currently listed for offers over 2.3 million, the 16th-century castle, set on 33 acres of grounds, represents a unique intersection of history, luxury, and sport, offering potential buyers a chance to own a piece of Scotland's heritage while enjoying the privileges of modern comforts.