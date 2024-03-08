Kearsley to Honor 43 Lives Lost in 1848 Unity Brook Colliery Disaster with Memorial Service

On March 12, 1848, a devastating explosion at Unity Brook Colliery in Kearsley claimed the lives of 43 men and boys, leaving a community in mourning. Since 2018, the Kearsley Festival Group has commemorated this tragedy with an annual memorial service, with this year's event scheduled for March 12 at 1 pm at the Unity Brook Colliery Memorial on Manchester Road.

Remembering the Past

The tragic event that unfolded over a century ago has not been forgotten. Barry Price from St Stephen's Church will lead the remembrance service, which includes a moment of silence at 1.07 pm, marking the exact time of the disaster. The inclusion of pupils from Spindle Point Primary and St Stephen's CE Primary School, who will read out the names of the victims, underscores the community's commitment to educating its younger members about their local history.

Community and Education

Stephen Tonge, a key figure in organizing the memorial service, emphasizes the dual purpose of the event: to honor the miners' sacrifice and to serve as an educational tool for the community. The sentiment is echoed by Cllr Tracey Wilkinson, who highlights the importance of passing down historical knowledge through generations. Having grown up in Kearsley unaware of the disaster, Cllr Wilkinson now sees the memorial as a vital means of connecting the past with the present and future.

A Legacy of Remembrance

The Unity Brook Colliery Disaster memorial serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers faced by miners during the industrial era and the impact of industrial accidents on small communities. By continuing to hold the annual memorial service, Kearsley not only pays tribute to the lives lost but also fosters a sense of unity and historical awareness among its residents. The event, open to all, is a testament to the enduring strength of community memory and the importance of honoring our shared history.