en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Judith Love Cohen: The Space Engineer Extraordinaire and Mother of Jack Black

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:48 pm EST
Judith Love Cohen: The Space Engineer Extraordinaire and Mother of Jack Black

Unraveling the threads of history, we often stumble upon extraordinary narratives that have somehow managed to stay under the radar. One such story is that of Judith Love Cohen, a space engineer who played a pivotal role in the Apollo 13 mission. Her contribution to this mission did not just shape the course of space exploration but also underscored the power of human resilience and determination.

Apollo 13’s Unsung Heroine

In April 1970, the world held its breath as the Apollo 13 mission, which was supposed to have been the third mission to land on the moon, took a disastrous turn. An oxygen tank in the service module failed, and the lunar landing had to be aborted. However, the astronauts aboard the spacecraft were in imminent danger, and a safe return seemed unlikely. That’s when Judith Love Cohen, working as an engineer, came into play. She had been instrumental in the development of the Abort-Guidance System, which became the lifeline for the stranded astronauts, guiding the crippled spacecraft back to Earth.

Career and Personal Life in Tandem

On the day she was working on this mission-critical problem, Love Cohen went into labor with her son, actor Jack Black. Instead of taking a maternity break, she chose to take her work to the hospital. There, she finalized the solution to the problem before giving birth to her son. This anecdote, which was confirmed by USA Today and went viral on Facebook, stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication to her profession.

Legacy Beyond Engineering

Love Cohen’s extraordinary achievements were not confined to her engineering feats. She was a woman of many talents. She danced with the New York Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company and later authored children’s books. Her life was a symphony of diverse pursuits, and she navigated each role with grace and finesse. She passed away in 2016, but her legacy lives on through her children, her professional accomplishments, and the countless lives she touched, both on Earth and in space.

0
History
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chuuk Islands: A Tropical Paradise with a Somber Underwater Secret

By BNN Correspondents

Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban's Historical Archives

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief and Mourning in a Nation at War: A Review of Olesya Khromeychuk's Memoir

By Rizwan Shah

Montgomery Castle: 800 Years of Turmoil and Triumph

By Salman Akhtar

End of an Era: Last Keeper of Boston Light Retires, Marking Close of 3 ...
@History · 6 hours
End of an Era: Last Keeper of Boston Light Retires, Marking Close of 3 ...
heart comment 0
PRO-13 Honors Rizal’s Heroism on 127th Martyrdom Anniversary

By BNN Correspondents

PRO-13 Honors Rizal's Heroism on 127th Martyrdom Anniversary
Sir Nicholas Winton: The British Schindler’s Legacy Immortalized in Film

By Safak Costu

Sir Nicholas Winton: The British Schindler's Legacy Immortalized in Film
The Decline of Empires: Parallels Between Rome and the West

By BNN Correspondents

The Decline of Empires: Parallels Between Rome and the West
A Century of New Year’s Eve: Big Ben’s Bongs Ring in 100 Years of Broadcast Tradition

By Saboor Bayat

A Century of New Year's Eve: Big Ben's Bongs Ring in 100 Years of Broadcast Tradition
Latest Headlines
World News
Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans
15 seconds
Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House
28 seconds
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
3 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
4 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
5 mins
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
8 mins
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
9 mins
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
10 mins
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
17 mins
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
5 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app