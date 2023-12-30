Judith Love Cohen: The Space Engineer Extraordinaire and Mother of Jack Black

Unraveling the threads of history, we often stumble upon extraordinary narratives that have somehow managed to stay under the radar. One such story is that of Judith Love Cohen, a space engineer who played a pivotal role in the Apollo 13 mission. Her contribution to this mission did not just shape the course of space exploration but also underscored the power of human resilience and determination.

Apollo 13’s Unsung Heroine

In April 1970, the world held its breath as the Apollo 13 mission, which was supposed to have been the third mission to land on the moon, took a disastrous turn. An oxygen tank in the service module failed, and the lunar landing had to be aborted. However, the astronauts aboard the spacecraft were in imminent danger, and a safe return seemed unlikely. That’s when Judith Love Cohen, working as an engineer, came into play. She had been instrumental in the development of the Abort-Guidance System, which became the lifeline for the stranded astronauts, guiding the crippled spacecraft back to Earth.

Career and Personal Life in Tandem

On the day she was working on this mission-critical problem, Love Cohen went into labor with her son, actor Jack Black. Instead of taking a maternity break, she chose to take her work to the hospital. There, she finalized the solution to the problem before giving birth to her son. This anecdote, which was confirmed by USA Today and went viral on Facebook, stands as a testament to her unwavering dedication to her profession.

Legacy Beyond Engineering

Love Cohen’s extraordinary achievements were not confined to her engineering feats. She was a woman of many talents. She danced with the New York Metropolitan Opera Ballet Company and later authored children’s books. Her life was a symphony of diverse pursuits, and she navigated each role with grace and finesse. She passed away in 2016, but her legacy lives on through her children, her professional accomplishments, and the countless lives she touched, both on Earth and in space.