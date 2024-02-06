John Constable's Historic Sketch of St Botolph's Priory Unveiled at Colchester Museum

A significant addition to the cultural heritage of Colchester has recently been unveiled at the Colchester Museum. An original pencil drawing by renowned artist John Constable, dated September 19, 1808, and featuring St Botolph's Priory, has been confirmed as a genuine work by the master artist himself. This 216-year-old artwork, housed in the museum's collection, provides a unique perspective on the historical representation of the priory.

Unveiling the Past

The sketch, along with another view of the priory and a depiction of Colchester Castle, was acquired by the Friends of Colchester Museums. These pieces were purchased at a fine arts auction house in London and brought back to their city of origin. The newly attributed Constable drawing has been celebrated by local officials, including Councillor David King, who expressed gratitude and highlighted the cultural significance of the exhibit.

A Glimpse into History

St Botolph's Priory, the subject of the sketch, is of significant historical importance. Founded in the 11th Century, this Augustinian priory church, the first of its kind in England, suffered substantial damage during the Siege of Colchester in the English Civil War. Its present-day ruins remain as Constable depicted over two centuries ago, serving as a visual testament to its enduring architectural state.

Preserving Cultural Treasures

Alongside the acquisition, the Friends of Colchester Museums have also supported necessary conservation work for these pieces. The task was entrusted to Nicholas Burnett, a renowned paper conservator known for his appearances on the BBC TV show 'Fake or Fortune'. Through their efforts, these artworks are not only preserved but also made accessible to the public, contributing to the cultural richness of the city.

The successful acquisition, authentication, and conservation of the Constable sketch mark a significant milestone for the Colchester Museums. Together with the existing collection, these pieces of art create a visual narrative of the city's storied past, ensuring that it continues to be remembered and appreciated by future generations.