Interactive Tuskegee Airmen Exhibit Takes Flight at Opelika Public Library

In the heart of Alabama, the Opelika Public Library is paying tribute to an integral chapter of Black history. As part of the Black History Month celebrations, the library is hosting an interactive exhibit titled, 'Aim High - Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen'. This exhibition honors the legacy of the first African American military aviators trained in Tuskegee in 1940, known for their exemplary combat record during World War II.

A Tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskegee Airmen are renowned for their commendable protection of American bombers during the war. Their story is an extraordinary tale of courage, skill, and determination against the backdrop of racial segregation and prejudice.

Located only 20 minutes away from the historic site where these brave men trained, the exhibit offers an engaging and educative experience for all ages. It serves as a vivid reminder of the Airmen's indomitable spirit and their invaluable contribution to America's war effort and civil rights progression.

Beyond a History Lesson

Anna Jones, the Community Relations Specialist for the library, emphasized the importance of local children understanding and appreciating the Airmen's legacy. The exhibit offers diverse activities, including donning airplane wings, dressing up as pilots, and building rockets. In Jones' words, 'This is about more than history; it's about inspiration.'

Kate Gholston, the Children's Librarian, echoed this sentiment, stressing the effectiveness of learning through play. The exhibition is not merely informative but aims to instil in its visitors the six principles followed by the Tuskegee Airmen: Aim High, Expect to Win, Be Ready to Go, Use Your Brain, Never Quit, and Believe in Yourself.

Stepping into History

The 'Aim High - Soaring with the Tuskegee Airmen' exhibit is open to the public free of charge on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 am to 5 pm, and on Saturdays from 9 am to 5 pm. It presents a unique opportunity for the community to step into history and experience firsthand the legacy of these pioneering aviators.