India: ASI Team Reaches Bhojshala Complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh to Conduct Survey

Amid the echoing chants and solemn prayers, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team, along with representatives from both Hindu and Muslim communities, embarked on a crucial seventh day of surveying the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. This initiative, mandated by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on March 11, seeks to unravel the layers of history entwined within the walls of this medieval-era monument, venerated by Hindus as a temple of Goddess Vagdevi and by Muslims as Kamal Maula Mosque.

Historical Context and Legal Directives

The Bhojshala complex, a site of historical and religious significance, has been the focus of a longstanding dispute between the Hindu and Muslim communities. According to legend, Hindu King Raja Bhoj installed the statue of Goddess Vagdevi in Bhojshala in 1034 AD, which was later allegedly taken to London by the British in 1875. On the other hand, Muslims identify the site as Kamal Maula Mosque, a place of worship and spiritual significance. In a bid to resolve this dispute, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the ASI to conduct a 'scientific survey' within six weeks, starting from March 22. This directive aimed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the site's archaeological and historical background, thereby informing the court's decision on the matter.

Community Involvement and Survey Progress

Throughout the survey, community leaders Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma from the Hindu side, and Abdul Samad representing the Muslim community, stood alongside the ASI team, signifying a collaborative effort towards a peaceful resolution. The ASI's meticulous approach, involving the digging and examination of the site within 50 meters of the complex, demonstrates the thoroughness of this scientific investigation. Additionally, the existing arrangement, as per an ASI order dated April 7, 2003, allowing Hindus to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer Namaz on Fridays, underscores the complex's shared significance.

Implications for Future Harmony

The ongoing ASI survey at the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex is more than just an archaeological endeavor; it is a step towards fostering understanding and reconciliation between two communities bound by faith to the same sacred ground. As the survey progresses, it holds the promise of shedding light on the historical truths that may pave the way for a harmonious coexistence. While the findings of the survey are eagerly awaited, the process itself, marked by mutual respect and cooperation, offers a glimpse into a future where history does not divide, but unites.

As the sun sets on Dhar district, the echoes of prayers and the whispers of history mingle in the air, narrating a tale of shared heritage and hope. The Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex, standing at the crossroads of faith and history, awaits a chapter that, regardless of the outcome, emphasizes unity and respect for diverse narratives. With every shovel of soil turned, the ASI survey uncovers not just the physical remnants of the past but also the potential for a future built on mutual understanding and peace.