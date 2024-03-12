Hue Museum's War Relics Deteriorate: Urgent Call for Preservation Efforts

The Thua Thien-Hue History Museum, home to significant war relics from battles against the U.S. and France, is grappling with the challenges of preserving these historical artifacts.

Exposed to the elements for over four decades, key pieces such as tanks, cannons, and aircraft are succumbing to rust and decay, igniting a pressing need for restoration and protective measures.

History Under Threat

Among the museum's outdoor exhibits are 14 tanks, cannons, and planes, each with its own story of service during tumultuous times. Notably, the M41 and M48 tanks, once symbols of resilience, now showcase flaking iron and damaged continuous tracks, a testament to the harsh environmental conditions they've endured.

Similarly, the A-37 Dragonfly attack aircraft, a veteran of bombing missions over southern Vietnam, now displays faded paint and signs of wear, indicative of the relentless toll taken by time and weather.

Nguyen Duc Loc, director of the museum, has voiced concerns over the limited budget allocated for the preservation of these relics. The financial constraints have resulted in intermittent and insufficient conservation efforts, leaving many artifacts at risk of irreversible damage.

The M107 self-propelled gun, dubbed the "King of the Battlefield," has seen some renovation, including a fresh coat of paint. However, this represents a mere fraction of the work required to safeguard the museum's collection for future generations.

Future Outlook

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the museum has devised a proposal to secure funding for the preservation and repair of its outdoor relics. Additionally, plans to construct protective canopies are in the works, offering a glimmer of hope for the long-term preservation of these historical treasures.

As the museum awaits approval for its proposal, the fate of these war relics hangs in the balance, underscoring the need for immediate action to preserve the tangible remnants of Vietnam's turbulent past.