Historical Document Reveals True Founding Date and Origins of Malta Labour Party

A pivotal moment in the history of Malta's politics has been brought to light through the tenacious research of Michael Buhagiar. The scholar unearthed a notarial deed from the Office of the Notary to Government in Valletta, leading to the revision of the Malta Labour Party's founding date to October 12, 1920, from the previously believed October 15.
The Founding of Malta Labour Party
Established with a loan of £300 documented in the deed, the Malta Labour Party was born from leftist socialist principles, influenced by Pope Leo XIII’s Encyclical Rerum Novarum. This political formation, rooted in the advocacy for working-class rights, was financed by Lorenzo Cassar who lent the amount to Carmela Bencini, Mikelanġ Borg, and Antonio Schembri. Intriguingly, the involvement of Carmela Bencini, a woman without voting rights at the time, is an echo of her significant role in the party's founding.
Preserving the Historical Deed
The Malta Labour Party acknowledged the historical find and underpinned its commitment to preserving the nation's heritage by sponsoring the conservation of the four volumes of Notary Paolo Carbonaro's acts. Conservation of these documents was entrusted to book and paper conservator Alejandra Molano Contreras, who worked under the supervision of Chanelle Mifsud Briffa. The meticulous process involved cleaning, paper and binding repairs, ink consolidation, cover repairs, and the creation of protective boxes for long-term storage.
Investing in Malta's Paper Heritage
The Notarial Archives Foundation (NAF), custodian of Malta's diverse paper heritage, expressed gratitude for the party's support. The NAF's 'Adopt a Notary' scheme, designed to sponsor manuscript conservation, aligns with the party's contribution to preserving this piece of national patrimony. This collaboration underscores the importance of investing in the preservation of Malta's paper heritage, safeguarding it for future generations and scholars like Buhagiar who continue to delve into the past to enlighten our present.