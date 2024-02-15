Subscribe

Historical Controversy Surrounds Alan Turing's Alleged Former Residence in Simpson, Bucks

A cottage for sale in Simpson, Bucks, has sparked controversy over its alleged connection to Alan Turing. Local historians question the legitimacy of the blue plaque. The dispute raises questions about historical significance and its impact on property values.

Emmanuel Abara Benson
In the quaint village of Simpson, Bucks, a cottage for sale has become the center of a historical controversy. The property, listed by London-based estate agent Inigo, was marketed as the former residence of Alan Turing, the renowned World War II codebreaker. However, local amateur historians have challenged this claim, questioning the legitimacy of the property's blue plaque.

A Disputed Claim

The two-bedroom cottage, priced at £425,000, was initially advertised with a blue plaque stating that Turing, along with Harry Hinsley and John Tiltman, lived there from 1939 to 1946. However, after concerns were raised by locals, Inigo withdrew the advertisement and removed any mention of Turing.

Unverified Blue Plaque

The blue plaque, often seen as a mark of historical significance, has been a subject of contention. Bletchley Park, where Turing worked as a codebreaker during the war, confirmed that they did not commission or verify the plaque. This revelation has further fueled the debate among locals and history enthusiasts.

Historical Significance and Property Value

The disputed claim has sparked discussions on the impact of historical significance on property values. While some argue that a connection to such an influential figure would increase the property's value, others believe that the unverified claim could potentially mislead buyers.

