Historic 'Titanic of the Alps' Steamship Säntis to be Raised from Lake Constance for Public Display

On the Swiss-German fringe, in the gloomy depths of Lake Constance, the steamship Säntis has rested since 1933. Acclaimed as the 'Titanic of the Alps', this historic vessel, after 40 years of ferrying up to 400 passengers, was let to sink. Deemed unfit for sail and expensive to dismantle, the ship was scuttled. Yet, the ship's preservation has been remarkable, with even its original paint still discernible, thanks to the dark, oxygen-poor conditions of the lake, 690ft (210m) below the surface.

The Säntis Salvage Operation

The Romanshorn Ship Salvage Association, captained by President Silvan Paganini, has taken the helm, acquiring the vessel with plans to raise it and exhibit it in a museum. Sharing a few parallels with the Titanic, including a rare three-cylinder steam engine and the way it sank, the Säntis, unlike its infamous counterpart, is in a far superior condition. However, the salvage operation is of urgent priority due to the impending threat of destruction by quagga mussels. This invasive species has gained a stronghold in the lake and could soon encrust the ship.

The Urgency and Funding Challenges

The initial phase of the salvage mission, using lifting bags, is slated to commence in March, with a final ascent to the surface in April. Subsequently, the ship is to undergo renovation at the shipyard in Romanshorn. However, the project faces financial hurdles as Canton Thurgau has refrained from offering support. Undeterred, Paganini is resolute in his determination to preserve this historic artifact.

The Titanic of the Alps

The 'Titanic of the Alps' is set to resurface, revealing a tale of human endeavor against odds, a testament to the indomitable human spirit. As the Säntis prepares to break the surface once again, it stands as a symbol of resilience, echoing the timeless narrative of man's struggle with and triumph over nature.