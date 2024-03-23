Historic St. Joseph's Church in Allentown Saved by Parishioners and Society of St. Joseph

A group of parishioners in the Diocese of Allentown, Pennsylvania, is celebrating this month after acquiring a historic church from the diocese and preserving it as a chapel and place of worship. The Society of St. Joseph of Bethlehem (SSJB) in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, announced earlier this month that the society had purchased St. Joseph’s Church, which opened more than a century ago, from the Allentown Diocese.

Preservation Efforts and Community Support

The desire to preserve the church by former parishioners has been steadfast since the church was closed in 2008. It has taken time and energy over the years to enter into an agreement with the Diocese of Allentown. Lina Tavarez, a spokeswoman for the diocese, said the parish was closed in 2008 because of a merger of several local parishes. The church historically attended by the local Slovenian/Windish community, had its cornerstone laid in 1914 and fully opened in 1917. The Society's mission, as stated on its Facebook page, is to restore and preserve St. Joseph’s Church as a sacred place of worship and a testament to the history and cultural heritage of the area.

A Miraculous Turn of Events

Paula Kydoniefs, the president of the board of directors of SSJB, detailed the miraculous turn of events that led to the purchase of the church. After the diocese announced plans to sell the church, the SSJB was given a last-minute opportunity to purchase it for $175,000, a sum quickly donated by the James Stocklas Family Trust. This enabled the group to take ownership and assume responsibility for the church's care, upkeep, and maintenance. Now designated as a chapel, the church remains a Catholic place of worship under the diocese's jurisdiction.

Future Plans and Restoration

Although the church is not currently suited for occupancy due to several code deficiencies, the SSJB is actively working to restore the building for regular use. Their goal is to host community and religious events at least monthly, revitalizing the church as a vibrant center for worship and community engagement. This successful preservation effort has brought immense joy and gratitude to the St. Joseph's Church community, symbolizing a significant achievement in maintaining the church's historical and cultural significance.