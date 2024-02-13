Historic Savannah Foundation Honors Black History Month with Lecture Series and Preservation Awards

Founded by seven visionary women, the Historic Savannah Foundation (HSF) has been tirelessly safeguarding the city's heritage through advocacy, education, and community engagement. As we speak, they are hosting their much-anticipated 2024 lecture series, which zeroes in on the people, places, and narratives that have shaped the soul of Savannah.

In a commemorative gesture towards Black History Month, HSF is teaming up with the Davenport House Museum to bring to light the tales of 13 extraordinary individuals. The centerpiece of this collaboration is a special presentation by the esteemed scholar, museum expert, and anthropologist, Dr. Deborah Johnson-Simon, who will delve into "The Legacy of Virginia Kiah and the Kiah House Museum." This enlightening discourse is slated for Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Historic Savannah Foundation.

Empowering a City Through Heritage

The HSF's commitment to preserving Savannah's rich history extends beyond mere words. Their actions have not only protected over 400 historic buildings but have also played a pivotal role in revitalizing neighborhoods and fostering a sense of pride among residents.

Dr. Johnson-Simon, in her upcoming lecture, will shed light on Virginia Kiah, an iconic figure who defied societal norms and left an indelible mark on Savannah's cultural landscape. Her journey serves as a testament to resilience, determination, and the power of one individual's vision to transform a community.

The 2024 Preservation Award: Honoring the Unsung Heroes

In recognition of the countless unsung heroes who work tirelessly to preserve Savannah's heritage, HSF is currently accepting nominations for their prestigious 2024 Preservation Award. The deadline for submissions is February 23, offering ample opportunity for the public to acknowledge those who have made significant contributions to maintaining the city's historic charm.

The winners of this esteemed award will be unveiled at a grand Awards Ceremony scheduled for May 2. This event promises to be a celebration of the relentless dedication and passion shown by these individuals in safeguarding Savannah's past for future generations.

A Tribute to Black History Month: Amplifying Unheard Voices

The HSF's decision to collaborate with the Davenport House Museum during Black History Month carries profound significance. By unearthing the stories of 13 notable figures, they aim to amplify voices that have often been overlooked in mainstream narratives.

Dr. Johnson-Simon's lecture on Virginia Kiah and the Kiah House Museum is just one aspect of this commemorative initiative. Through these narratives, HSF hopes to inspire dialogue, foster understanding, and celebrate the diverse tapestry of Savannah's history.

As we navigate through the complexities of today's world, it becomes increasingly important to remember our roots and honor those who came before us. The Historic Savannah Foundation's efforts serve as a powerful reminder of this responsibility, ensuring that the stories of Savannah continue to be told with accuracy, respect, and admiration.