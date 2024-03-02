Historic McGhee Block: Pioneering Black-Owned Business Hub in Jim Crow Era Aiken

In an era defined by segregation and racial divides, the McGhee Block in Aiken, South Carolina, emerged as a beacon of Black entrepreneurship and inclusivity. Constructed in 1920 by Black cousins Albert and William McGhee, this commercial space not only housed Black-owned businesses but also leased spaces to white-owned businesses, challenging the norms of the Jim Crow South. The presence of a Black-owned drugstore with a soda fountain that served both Blacks and whites marked a significant step towards racial integration in business during that time.

Breaking Barriers in Business

The McGhee Block, also known as the Johnson-McGhee Building, symbolized the peak of Aiken's Black business community between 1900 and 1930. Despite the prevailing racial barriers, the McGhees ventured into "uptown" Aiken, an area predominantly dominated by white businesses, to construct their commercial block. This move was not just a business venture but a bold statement against the racial segregation of the era. The inclusion of both Black and white tenants in their property further emphasized their commitment to fostering a more inclusive community.

A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

Albert and William McGhee, along with Dr. Charles Catlett Johnson, a Black physician who operated the notable drugstore within the McGhee Block, were prominent figures not only in business but also in their community. Their leadership extended to their churches, fraternal organizations, and even the early civil rights movement, exemplified by their founding membership in the Aiken chapter of the NAACP in 1918. Their efforts in education, particularly in raising funds for the Aiken Graded School, showcased their dedication to the advancement of the Black community in Aiken.

Recognition and Preservation of History

The McGhee Block's addition to the National Register of Historic Places on January 30, 2024, underscores the significance of this site in American history. It stands as a testament to the resilience, entrepreneurship, and community spirit of Black Americans during a time of widespread racial discrimination and segregation. The recognition of the McGhee Block not only honors the legacy of the McGhees and Dr. Johnson but also serves as a reminder of the progress made and the long road ahead in the fight for racial equality and integration.

The story of the McGhee Block is a powerful narrative of overcoming adversity, pioneering inclusion, and building a legacy that transcends generations. It reminds us of the importance of preserving and acknowledging the contributions of Black entrepreneurs and community leaders who have shaped the course of American history, often against incredible odds.