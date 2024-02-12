Historic Loan Agreement: Virginia Museum Returns Sculpture to Democratic Republic of Congo

In a monumental stride towards historical reconciliation and cultural restitution, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) has agreed to loan the sculpture of Maximilien Balot to the Cercle d’Art des Travailleurs de Plantation Congolaise (CATPC) in Lusanga, Democratic Republic of Congo. The loan period, spanning from April 20 to November 24, marks the first time in over half a century that the sculpture will return to its native soil.

A Symbol of Resistance and Restitution

The wooden sculpture, carved by a local artist in 1931, embodies the spirit of Maximilien Balot, a Belgian colonial administrator who was murdered during a Congolese uprising that same year. For the CATPC, the sculpture represents not only a potent symbol of their ancestral heritage but also a tangible link to their history of resistance against colonial rule.

René Ngongo, a spokesperson for the CATPC, articulated the collective's sentiments, "The return of the Balot sculpture is a vital step towards restoring the balance that was disrupted by the forces of colonization. Our goal is to reclaim our narrative, honor our past, and empower future generations with the knowledge of their rich cultural heritage."

A New Era of Collaboration

The decision to loan the sculpture to the CATPC is indicative of a broader shift in the global museum landscape, which is increasingly recognizing the importance of collaborating with communities of origin to address historical injustices and promote cultural equity.

Alex Nyerges, director of the VMFA, emphasized the significance of the loan agreement, stating, "We are proud to partner with the CATPC in this important initiative. By sharing the Balot sculpture with the people of Lusanga, we hope to contribute to a more nuanced and inclusive understanding of the complex history that connects our institutions and communities."

Rekindling the Past, Shaping the Future

The loan of the Balot sculpture coincides with an exhibition of new works by CATPC artists at the Dutch National Pavilion in Venice. As part of the exhibition, the sculpture will be livestreamed, allowing viewers to engage with the powerful symbolism of the artwork in real-time.

For the CATPC, the return of the Balot sculpture represents far more than a mere exchange of cultural artifacts. It is an opportunity to reconnect with their ancestral roots, rekindle the spirit of resistance, and shape a brighter future for their community.

As the sculpture of Maximilien Balot makes its journey back to Lusanga, it carries with it the weight of history and the promise of hope. In the words of René Ngongo, "The Balot sculpture is not just a piece of art; it is a testament to our resilience and determination to reclaim our rightful place in the global cultural narrative."

The return of the Balot sculpture serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring links between the past and the present and the importance of collaboration, dialogue, and restitution in forging a more equitable and inclusive future for all.