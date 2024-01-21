Historic Grade II-listed Manor in Caerphilly Goes on Sale for 1.975 Million

A chapter in Caerphilly's illustrious past has been brought to the market in the form of a historic manor. Y Fan, a Grade II-listed home dating back to 1529, is on sale with a guide price of 1.975 million. Once one of the largest houses in the country, this magnificent property beckons with a rich tapestry of history and grandeur.

The Legacy of Y Fan

Y Fan holds the distinction of being once owned by Edward Lewis, a sheriff of Glamorgan. Extended in the late sixteenth and early seventeenth centuries, the manor's very stones breathe history, sourced from the iconic Caerphilly Castle. Navigating through its corridors and rooms is akin to walking through the annals of Welsh history.

Current Grandeur

Today, the manor stands as a testament to careful restoration and modern luxury. It features seven en-suite bedrooms, each named after Welsh historical figures, lending a touch of authenticity and intrigue. Operating as a boutique Bed and Breakfast, the manor's offerings extend beyond comfortable lodgings. The grand drawing room, with its imposing stone fireplace, invites guests to relive the past, while the modern kitchen, equipped with high-end amenities, caters to contemporary culinary needs.

Outdoor Allure

Half an acre of land accompanies the manor, housing Tudor walled and terraced gardens. These gardens, registered by Cadw as a Historic Park and Garden, provide an outdoor retreat with a barbecue and al-fresco dining area. The property also boasts a grand staircase, a spacious attic, and an attached two-storey stone barn, adding to its allure.

For those captivated by the charm and history of Y Fan, viewings can be arranged through Powells, Monmouth. This sale offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of Welsh history, interwoven with the comforts of modern living.