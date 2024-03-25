Historic Discovery: Two Ancient Temple Bases Unearthed in Ambajogai, Maharashtra

In a significant archaeological find, the Maharashtra Government's Archaeology Department has unearthed two temple bases at the Sakaleshwar temple premises near Ambajogai in Beed district, marking a notable discovery that traces back to the Yadava dynasty era of 1228 AD. This excavation, which started on March 15, has not only revealed the temple bases but also various artifacts that shed light on the architectural and cultural nuances of the period.

Unveiling History: The Sakaleshwar Temple Excavation

The excavation project, led by Assistant Director Amot Gote, has meticulously planned with 14 trenches spanning 100 square feet each, leading to the discovery of the bases of two historically significant temples. Among them, one is identified as Kholeshwar, named in honor of a Yadava general. The findings include bricks indicative of shikhars (spires) and fragments of sculptures, such as parts of hands and feet, which collectively offer a glimpse into the erstwhile grandeur of these structures. The Sakaleshwar temple, also known historically as the Barakhambi temple, has been a focal point of this archaeological venture.

A Step Towards Heritage Village Status

The significance of this excavation extends beyond the immediate discoveries. As Assistant Director Gote highlighted, this endeavor is part of a broader initiative to conduct a comprehensive survey of ancient monuments in the Ambajogai area. The ultimate aim is to accord the status of a 'heritage village' to Ambajogai, recognizing its rich historical and cultural fabric. Ambajogai, with its illustrious past known by various names such as Amrapur, Jayantipur, and Jogaiambe, and its historical significance during the Hyderabad Nizam Era as Mominabad, houses several other monuments including the Hatthikhana, Dasopant Temple, and Yogeshwari temple.

Implications and Future Prospects

This archaeological find not only enriches our understanding of the Yadava dynasty's architectural prowess but also underscores the potential of Ambajogai as a site of great historical and cultural heritage. The discoveries at Sakaleshwar temple premises pave the way for further explorations and research, potentially unlocking more secrets of Maharashtra's medieval era. Moreover, the initiative to classify Ambajogai as a heritage village could boost tourism and foster greater appreciation for India's rich historical legacy, thereby ensuring that these ancient marvels are preserved for future generations.