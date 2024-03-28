Historic Discovery at North Wilkesboro Speedway: Prohibition-Era 'Moonshine Cave' Unearthed

Workers at the North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina stumbled upon an unexpected find that might just rewrite the venue's storied past. A recent sinkhole incident led to the revelation of a 700-square-foot cave beneath the grandstands, suspected to be a Prohibition-era "moonshine cave." This discovery lends credibility to long-standing rumors of the speedway's clandestine history during an era when the manufacture and sale of alcohol were outlawed in the United States.

Unearthing History

During routine renovations and inspections, a team at the North Wilkesboro Speedway unearthed what could be a significant piece of the track's, and the region's, history. The cave, found under Section N's grandstands, contains an interior wall that suggests it might have been used for illicit liquor production and as a hideout from law enforcement. Steve Swift, a senior executive at Speedway Motorsports, highlighted the discovery's potential to unlock stories of the speedway's past, especially considering the area's notorious history with moonshine runners who later became NASCAR legends.

From Moonshine to Motorsports

The connection between moonshiners and the origins of NASCAR is well-documented, with many early racers honing their driving skills while evading the law. Wilkes County, where the speedway is located, was a hotbed for moonshine production, given its secluded landscape. The discovery of the cave not only adds a tangible link to these tales but also highlights the ingenuity of those involved in the illegal trade. The speedway, preparing for the upcoming NASCAR All-Star Race Week, now faces the challenge of repairing the sinkhole-damaged area while preserving this newfound historical site.

Looking Forward

As the North Wilkesboro Speedway team navigates the dual tasks of restoration and exploration, the moonshine cave discovery opens up new possibilities for understanding the complex history of the region and the origins of NASCAR. Further investigations could reveal more about the operations that might have taken place under the grandstands, offering a unique glimpse into a bygone era. This unexpected find not only enriches the speedway's narrative but also reinforces the deep ties between prohibition-era activities and the early days of stock car racing.

The unearthing of this Prohibition-era "moonshine cave" under the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway stands as a testament to the complex and intertwined histories of moonshining and motorsports in North Carolina. As the speedway prepares for a major racing event, it also embraces its newly discovered past, promising to add another layer to the rich tapestry of American motorsport history.