Historic Barnhardt-Cramer House in Charlotte Listed for $5.75M After Extensive Renovation

Charlotte's historic Barnhardt-Cramer House, a beacon of architectural grandeur nestled in the cozy Plaza Midwood neighborhood, has been listed on the market for $5.75 million. Built in the somber era of the late 1930s, this iconic mansion stands majestically on a sprawling 1.05-acre lot within the affluent Cramer's Pond community, a stone's throw away from the prestigious Charlotte Country Club.

The Resurrection of a Landmark

Having recently emerged from an exhaustive, comprehensive renovation, the Barnhardt-Cramer House now boasts over 7,300 square feet of opulent living space. The renovation, a labor of love spanning almost three years, included a two-story addition to the original structure. The result is a testament to modern luxury blended with historical charm, featuring six commodious bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, along with a basement, and a pool and spa.

Historical Significance

The property, a brainchild of the indomitable duo of Grandfather Homes and Mermans Architecture, holds a special place in Charlotte's architectural history. Constructed for Charles and Edna Barnhardt of the Barnhardt Manufacturing Co. during the Great Depression, this house stands as a symbol of resilience and ambition. Its distinctive architectural style, a fusion of Colonial Revivalist and Art Moderne, was the brainchild of Charlotte's renowned architect, Martin E. Boyer Jr.

A Historic Gem in Modern Times

The mansion was designated a historic landmark in 2016, cementing its place as one of the most prominent and well-preserved examples of pre-World War II homes chosen by Charlotte's elite. Today, under the stewardship of its current owner, Matt Ewers, who purchased the property in 2019, it stands poised to continue its legacy of elegance and grandeur as it welcomes its next owner.