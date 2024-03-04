High Sheriff of Essex Visits Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Honors Volunteer

On February 27, Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome, Europe's largest surviving first World War I airfield, had the honor of hosting the High Sheriff of Essex, Charles Bishop, and his wife, Nell Bishop. This visit not only spotlighted the museum's significant historical and educational role within the community but also celebrated the dedication of its volunteers, particularly Ross Marland, who received special recognition for his commitment.

Historical Visit and Volunteer Recognition

During his visit, Mr. Bishop immersed himself in the rich history and legacy of the site, which played a pivotal role during World War I as home to the B flight number 37 squadron of the royal flying corps. His interest in engineering led him to a behind-the-scenes tour, including a memorable moment behind the wheel of a Ford Model T. Highlighting the day was the presentation of a certificate to Ross Marland, a volunteer whose 750 hours of service over the past year have significantly contributed to the museum's operations and preservation efforts.

Importance of Community Support

John Aldridge, the museum's vice chairman of trustees, emphasized the aerodrome's unique position as a resource for both local and national heritage. The support from figures like the High Sheriff of Essex is instrumental in ensuring the museum's survival and continued success. This visit underscored the High Sheriff's role in supporting and advocating for community initiatives across Essex, demonstrating the value of volunteerism and community engagement in preserving historical sites.

Looking Towards the Future

The High Sheriff's visit concluded with discussions on the museum's future, focusing on strategies to attract more visitors and enhance public engagement. With over 100 dedicated volunteers, the museum remains an active airfield and a testament to the early days of air force aviation during World War One. Open to the public on weekends, the Stow Maries Great War Aerodrome Museum offers a unique glimpse into aviation history and the role of airfields in wartime Britain.

As the museum looks to the future, the support from community leaders and volunteers alike plays a critical role in its mission to educate and inspire. The recognition of volunteers such as Ross Marland highlights the invaluable contributions of individuals who dedicate their time and effort to preserving our shared history. The visit by the High Sheriff of Essex serves as a powerful reminder of how history, community, and volunteerism intertwine to keep the legacy of the past alive for future generations.