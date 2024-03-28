Heritage Malta Launches Dockyard Oral History: 100 Workers' Tales Unveiled

Heritage Malta has taken a significant step in preserving Malta's industrial heritage with the launch of The Dockyard from the Workers’ Perspective – 100 Interviews, a publication that offers an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of the craftsmen who shaped one of Malta’s iconic industries, the Malta Dockyard. Over 200 hours of interviews with ex-Dockyard workers have been meticulously compiled by Heritage Malta’s Digitisation Unit, marking the agency's largest intangible heritage project to date. This initiative not only captures the essence of the Dockyard's bustling environment but also showcases the profound sense of community and brotherhood among its workers.

Preserving Intangible Heritage

The project's inception was driven by the understanding that the Dockyard's story, told through the voices of its workers, constitutes an invaluable component of Malta's cultural legacy. Anthony Cassar, head of Heritage Malta’s Technology and Experience Development Unit, emphasized the importance of digitizing cultural heritage to ensure its preservation for future generations. The publication, enriched with snippets from interviews and a treasure trove of donated photos and national collection items, offers readers an immersive journey into the Dockyard's past, highlighting the critical role of both men and women in its operations.

A Glimpse into Workers' Lives

Through the recorded narratives, contributors have "poured their hearts out," sharing stories of daily challenges and the inherent dangers of their jobs, thus painting a vivid picture of life at the Dockyard. The publication also uncovers lesser-known facts and draws connections between the Dockyard and other elements of Maltese culture, such as the cast-iron lamp posts at Castille Square and Senglea’s Jesus the Redeemer statue. The initiative extends beyond the initial 100 interviews, aiming to document up to 200, thereby ensuring a comprehensive archival of Dockyard workers' experiences.

Legacy and Future

Kenneth Gambin, Heritage Malta’s Chief Operations Officer, highlighted the significance of the initiative, quoting a memorial at the Dockyard's entrance: "The worker who through work creates, never dies." This project not only honors the legacy of the Dockyard's workforce but also underscores the importance of preserving intangible heritage alongside tangible artifacts. The publication, available at Heritage Malta museums and online, is a testament to the enduring spirit and contributions of the Dockyard workers, ensuring their stories continue to inspire and inform future generations.

This initiative by Heritage Malta serves as a powerful reminder of the rich tapestry of human experience and ingenuity that has shaped Malta's industrial landscape. By capturing and sharing the personal stories of the Dockyard workers, Heritage Malta not only safeguards these memories but also fosters a deeper appreciation for the nation's heritage, bridging the gap between past and present.