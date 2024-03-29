Harvard University Removes Human Skin Binding from 19th-Century Book Over Ethical Concerns

Harvard University announced the removal of human skin from the binding of a 19th-century book, 'Des Destinées de L'âme,' housed in its Houghton Library, sparking a reevaluation of ethical standards in historical collections. The controversial binding, sourced from a deceased female patient by French physician Dr. Ludovic Bouland without consent, has prompted the university to issue an apology and reexamine its stewardship practices. This decision aligns with recommendations from the Report of the Harvard University Steering Committee on Human Remains in University Museum Collections issued in fall 2022.

Historical Context and Ethical Implications

The book, written by French novelist Arsène Houssaye and bound in human skin by Dr. Ludovic Bouland, has been part of Harvard's collection since 1934. Bouland's decision to use human skin for the book's binding was based on his belief that a book about the human soul deserved a human covering. However, this practice, known as anthropodermic bibliopegy, has been subject to ethical scrutiny, especially since the skin was taken without the patient's consent. The university's decision to remove the binding follows a broader conversation about the ethical treatment of human remains in academic and museum collections.

Reevaluation of Stewardship and Public Reaction

Harvard's acknowledgment of the 'ethically fraught nature' of the book's origins comes after a detailed review prompted by the university's steering committee's recommendations. The 2014 blog post by Houghton Library, which initially announced the scientific verification of the book's human skin binding, was criticized for its tone, prompting a more sensitive reevaluation of how such items are handled and communicated to the public. The university's decision to remove the binding and apologize for past stewardship failures reflects a growing awareness of the need for respectful treatment of human remains.

Future Implications for Museum and Academic Collections

Harvard Library's actions signify a pivotal moment in the ethical consideration of anthropodermic bibliopegy and the stewardship of human remains within academic and museum collections. As the book undergoes further research for a final respectful disposition, the incident raises important questions about the handling of similar items worldwide. This case sets a precedent for how institutions might navigate the complex ethical landscapes of their collections, balancing historical significance with respect for human dignity.