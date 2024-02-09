Harrogate's Hidden Treasure: A Solid Silver Model of the Royal Pump Room Unveiled

Nestled in the heart of Harrogate, a hidden gem from 1927 has finally emerged from the shadows. A meticulously crafted solid silver model of the town's iconic Royal Pump Room is now on display for the first time, a testament to the enduring heritage of this quintessential English spa town.

A Glistening Legacy Unveiled

The model, a masterpiece of the Ogden of Harrogate jeweller's workshop, was commissioned by Captain Charles Warwick Whitworth, a prominent figure in Harrogate's history. Serving as mayor from 1926 to 1928, Captain Whitworth was not only a distinguished lawyer but also a war hero who sustained injuries during World War I. His commitment to public service and various organizations left an indelible mark on the town.

The decision to exhibit this piece of Harrogate's heritage was sparked by a conversation between Ben Whitworth, Captain Whitworth's great-grandson, and Lynne Mee, a former Mayor's secretary. The serendipitous discussion revealed the existence of this long-lost treasure, hidden away in the Harrogate Borough Council's civic collection.

The Ogden of Harrogate: A Haven of Craftsmanship

Ogden of Harrogate, with its rich heritage dating back to 1893, is the fitting venue for this historic display. As part of their 130th-year celebrations, they have opened their doors to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of their workshop from nearly a century ago.

The unveiling of the model on February 8th not only coincides with Ogden's anniversary but also with Valentine's Day, adding a touch of romance to this already captivating story.

A Philanthropic Chapter in Harrogate's History

The display of the Royal Pump Room model serves as a poignant reminder of Captain Whitworth's philanthropy and his significant role in Harrogate's spa town history. His legacy continues to resonate, reflected in the gleaming silver lines of the model that stands as a symbol of his contributions.

As visitors marvel at the intricate details of the model, they are transported back in time, offered a glimpse into Harrogate's past through the lens of one of its most esteemed citizens. This unique exhibition invites us all to appreciate the enduring beauty of our heritage and the power of craftsmanship to preserve it for future generations.

Today, the solid silver model of Harrogate's Royal Pump Room continues to captivate audiences, its silent elegance speaking volumes about the town's history and the visionaries who shaped it. The model, once a forgotten relic, now takes centre stage, narrating a compelling tale of legacy, craftsmanship, and the indomitable spirit of a community deeply rooted in its past.