en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Harbin’s Winter Wonderland: Ice Festival and Cultural Heritage

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Harbin’s Winter Wonderland: Ice Festival and Cultural Heritage

With winter’s icy mantle enveloping the city, Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province, transforms into a wonderland of crystalline beauty. A key attraction drawing global tourists to this frozen panorama is the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. However, amidst the vibrant festival’s spectacle of twinkling ice sculptures, one monument stands in solemn grandeur – the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral.

Harbin: A Blend of Culture, Beauty, and Potential

Harbin is a city that enchants with its unique blend of culture, natural beauty, and economic potential. The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival, considered one of the world’s four largest ice and snow festivals, captivates millions of tourists with its large, colorful, and frosty display of ice sculptures and snow figures. The festival not only generates substantial revenue but also illuminates Harbin’s appeal to foreign investors, particularly in sectors like tourism, manufacturing, technology, and education.

The Cathedral of Ice and Snow

The Saint Sophia Cathedral, a remnant of Russian Orthodox architecture in the Byzantine style, is an integral part of Harbin’s diverse cultural landscape. Constructed in 1907, this historic landmark has witnessed Harbin’s multicultural architectural evolution. The cathedral, now repurposed as the Harbin Architectural Art Gallery, preserves its ancient edifice while serving as a window into the city’s architectural heritage. It stands as a testament to Harbin’s past, simultaneously inviting visitors to explore its present.

Transforming the Tourism Landscape

The Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s largest ice and snow park, is a powerful magnet for tourists. This year, the festival saw a significant increase in daily visitors, reaching around 30,000. The festival’s success has injected robust momentum into the local economy, attracting global players and businesses to the snowy province. Initiatives such as customized tourist maps, complimentary ginger tea with brown sugar, and non-slip mats in underground passages have gained popularity, showcasing a ‘new image’ of Harbin’s development to a global audience.

0
History Travel & Tourism
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
11 mins ago
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
The Falkland Islands Government Representative to the UK and Europe, Richard Hyslop, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Baroness Margaret Thatcher on a day dedicated to her memory, known as Margaret Thatcher Day. This day is observed by the Falklands to honor the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom for her significant role
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
Historical Sta. Mesa Fire Station in Manila Faces Demolition Amid Modernization Plans
2 hours ago
Historical Sta. Mesa Fire Station in Manila Faces Demolition Amid Modernization Plans
Historic Roman Remains Discovered at Marske Housing Development Site
3 hours ago
Historic Roman Remains Discovered at Marske Housing Development Site
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
36 mins ago
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend Returns for its Eighth Year
41 mins ago
Savannah Antiques and Architecture Weekend Returns for its Eighth Year
Waterford, The Crystal County of Ireland, Recognised Globally in 2024
1 hour ago
Waterford, The Crystal County of Ireland, Recognised Globally in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pauses Diabetes Trial following Unrelated Patient Deaths
27 seconds
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Pauses Diabetes Trial following Unrelated Patient Deaths
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
2 mins
The Trauma of Gaza’s Children and the Evolution of Spanish Fly Aphrodisiac
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
2 mins
Understanding Cuba's Economic Measures: A Call from the President
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
2 mins
TraffordCity to Welcome New Ice Rink and Event Space
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
2 mins
UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
3 mins
Mustapha Ardo Condemns Supreme Court's Handling of Election Appeal
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
3 mins
Ayr Hospital Offers Revolutionary Treatment for Heavy Menstrual Bleeding
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
4 mins
APA's Palestine Committee Calls for Action Against Israeli Violations
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
4 mins
Kurt Knutsson Unveils 'Reflect on the Day' iPhone Shortcut: A New Era of Mindful Journaling
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app