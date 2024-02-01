Hamilton's Celebration of Black History Month Honors Philanthropist Dora Anie

In the heart of Hamilton City Hall, a vibrant community gathering unfolded on Thursday to honor Black History Month. A tapestry of music, speeches, and vendors enveloped the event, adding a palpable energy to the celebration. Notably, the event offered a special tribute to Dora Anie, a philanthropist and the pioneering founder of the School of Dreams. Anie was posthumously recognized as the 17th honouree in the 'We Are Hamilton -- Black History Remembered' project.

A Collaboration Rooted in Celebration and Recognition

This initiative is a testament to collaboration, uniting the Hamilton Black History Council, local Black-led organizations, and the city in a shared mission to honor the influential Black residents of Hamilton. The project shines a spotlight on their contributions, etching their names into the city's rich historical fabric.

Dora Anie: A Visionary Remembered

Dora Anie, who departed in 2019, was revered for her tireless work through the charity School of Dreams. Her mission: to forge safe and sustainable learning environments in Ghana. Reflecting her legacy, Anie's image will grace banners along James Street North throughout Black History Month, a visual tribute to a woman who dedicated her life to nurturing dreams.

City-Wide Recognition

Moreover, the images and biographies of the Black Hamiltonians honored in the project will permeate various city facilities. Library branches and city hall, among other locations, will host these displays throughout the month. It is a testament to the city's commitment to celebrate Black excellence, not just in February but as an integral part of Hamilton's story.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) joins in these nationwide celebrations, acknowledging the indelible legacy of the Black Canadian Community. The theme for Black History Month 2024 in Canada, 'Black Excellence: A Heritage to Celebrate; a Future to Build,' underscores the importance of celebrating and learning from Black excellence to foster safe, welcoming, and inclusive schools and communities.