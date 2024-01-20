Government Probes Old Mines: Aims to Understand Historical Mining Practices for Future Safety

In a bid to secure the future by learning from the past, the government has launched an in-depth investigation into the historical mining methods used at old mines. This move comes in the wake of recent collapses of shafts that were being exploited by artisanal and illegal miners, sparking concerns over the stability and safety of these mining sites.

Understanding the Past to Safeguard the Future

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Zhemu Soda, has pointed out the significant role that understanding historical mining techniques plays in predicting and preventing potential mine collapses. By gaining knowledge of the methodologies used in the past, the government aims to identify potential weaknesses and stability issues inherent in these mines.

German Connection in Historical Mining

An interesting aspect of this investigation is the belief that many of these mines were originally operated by German companies. The influence of German mining technology and its impact on the structural integrity of these mines will be a crucial part of the investigation.

Promoting Safer Mining Practices

This initiative by the government is not merely an academic exercise. It is a strategic move aimed at mitigating the risks associated with these old mines and promoting safer mining practices in the future. By learning from the past, the government hopes to ensure that mining remains a viable and safe industry for all involved.