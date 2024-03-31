Georgia Marks 33rd Anniversary of Independence Referendum: Honoring Unity, Sacrifice, and Sovereignty

On the 33rd anniversary of the referendum that paved the way for Georgia's independence, the nation reflects on a pivotal moment in its history. Hosted by the President of Georgia at the Orbeliani Palace, the commemoration brought together government representatives, deputies, members of the election commission, and students to honor the significance of March 31, 1991. This day not only marks a historic vote for sovereignty but also celebrates the legacy of Zviad Gamsakhurdia, Georgia's first president, whose vision and sacrifice continue to inspire the Georgian statehood.

Unity and Victory: The Spirit of the Referendum

The referendum of 1991 stands as a symbol of unity and victory for Georgia, reflecting a collective aspiration for freedom and independence. It showcased the Georgian people's unwavering resolve to establish a sovereign nation, free from Soviet totalitarianism and Russian imperialism. The event underscored the importance of national unity, as the overwhelming support across the country solidified the referendum's outcome and set the stage for the Act on the Restoration of Independence of Georgia.

Legal and Political Foundations

The referendum not only served as a legal basis for Georgia's independence but also as a testament to the country's territorial integrity and state continuity. It reinforced the legal framework necessary for the restoration of the statehood initially declared on May 26, 1918, and rejected the oppressive Soviet regime. This political act of defiance remains relevant today as Georgia continues to combat remnants of Soviet influence and Russian imperialism, striving towards the formation of a modern, European state.

Legacy and Responsibility

As Georgia commemorates this historic day, it also embraces the responsibility to preserve and strengthen the legacy of the March 31 referendum. The fight for freedom, sovereignty, and national unity is an ongoing journey, reflecting the sacrifices of past generations and the aspirations of future ones. The commemoration serves not only as a reminder of Georgia's struggle for independence but also as a call to action to uphold the principles of freedom and democracy.