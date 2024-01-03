en English
Genealogical Research Unveils Unexpected Familial Ties between Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Genealogical Research Unveils Unexpected Familial Ties between Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard

In an unexpected revelation, Dr. Adina Newman, a celebrated genealogist, has unveiled a distant yet fascinating familial connection between reality TV personality Stassi Schroeder and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a figure recently released from prison. Both individuals, hailing from Louisiana, find their roots intertwined in the Cajun and Acadian communities, renowned for their endogamous nature.

A Deep Dive into the Past

Delving into the intricate tapestry of lineage, Dr. Newman traced Schroeder’s paternal grandmother’s ancestry back to Acadia. Here, a cluster of common ancestral names surfaced, including Arseneaux, Herbert, and Dugases, echoing the close-knit nature of these communities. The closest common ancestors identified in this expansive genealogical exploration are Antoine Bourg (circa 1609-circa 1687) and Antoinette Landry (circa 1618-circa 1693).

Connecting the Dots

Through painstaking research, Dr. Newman established that Schroeder and Blanchard are at least 11th cousins. Furthermore, Schroeder and Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose’s mother, share a connection as 10th cousins once removed. This discovery adds another layer to the complex and interwoven familial bonds ingrained within the Cajun and Acadian communities.

Public Figures and their Unexpected Ties

Stassi Schroeder, best known for her role in Vanderpump Rules, responded to Dr. Newman’s theory with surprise, expressing her emotional response. Meanwhile, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her involvement in her mother’s murder, has garnered significant attention since her release from prison. In a surprising twist, Katie Maloney, Schroeder’s co-star on Vanderpump Rules, also shares this distant relation with Blanchard. This unexpected intersection of public figures and their ancestral ties adds a profound layer of intrigue to their personal histories and the wider narrative of the Cajun and Acadian communities they originate from.

History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

