From Emily Post to Reddit: The Evolution and Relevance of Etiquette in Modern Society

In a world where manners and etiquette have been guiding social interactions for centuries, Allie Volpe, a senior reporter at Vox, embarks on a voyage through time. The journey traces the evolution of etiquette from the era of George Washington's 110 rules to the present day, where the discourse has taken to online platforms like TikTok and Reddit. At the heart of this exploration is 'Etiquette' by Emily Post - a seminal book on manners first published in 1922 and updated a staggering 19 times since.

Etiquette: A Mirror of Society

Etiquette has not only shaped but also mirrored societal norms, class structures, and social interactions. However, its application and interpretation have varied across cultures, historical periods, and social contexts. Volpe's article probes the depths of these variations, shedding light on the nuances of societal behavior.

The Power Dynamics of Manners

The piece also delves into the role of etiquette in reinforcing or challenging power dynamics. It illuminates how manners have sometimes been wielded as a weapon to maintain social order or facilitate class mobility, subtly hinting at issues of classism and racism. It's a testament to how etiquette has been far more than a set of rules - it's been a tool of societal structure and change.

From Rigidity to Flexibility: The Modern Face of Etiquette

While etiquette may have been more prescriptive in the past, Volpe suggests it has morphed into a more flexible guideline for respectful and considerate behavior in diverse scenarios. This includes the workplace, social gatherings, and the burgeoning realm of digital communication. Despite this evolution, Volpe poses a thought-provoking question: does traditional etiquette still hold value in the 21st century, or have we transitioned to a more casual society where former rules are now mere suggestions?

In conclusion, the article is not just a retrospective of etiquette but a dissection of its continued relevance and transformation. It's a reminder that as society evolves, so too do the social codes that guide us. Ultimately, it's a call to respect and consideration - the core tenets of etiquette that transcend time and cultural shifts.