Fredericksburg's Civil Rights Trail Joins the National Spotlight

On February 8th, the City of Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington proudly announced the inclusion of the Fredericksburg Civil Rights Trail into the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, a prestigious collection of national landmarks.

Advertisment

This integration expands the U.S. trail, which currently spans 15 states and features historically significant churches, schools, museums, and other sites related to the Civil Rights Movement, by 21 new stops.

A Journey Through Shared History

Unlike other entries in the U.S. Civil Rights Trail, Fredericksburg's 'Freedom, A Work in Progress' is not a single entity but a three-mile journey with multiple sites. The trail commences at the Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site) and weaves through historic downtown Fredericksburg and the University of Mary Washington's campus. During the announcement event held at Shiloh Baptist Church, attendees celebrated the city's new status on the national trail and the importance of local landmarks in both Fredericksburg and Virginia's broader historical narrative.

Advertisment

These sites represent shared history and the collective journey of various groups, including presidents, the enslaved, and soldiers. The inclusion of Fredericksburg on the trail was presented by Mayor Kerry Devine, and Rita McCkenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, emphasized the significance of these landmarks in promoting unity and commonality.

Chronicling the Civil Rights Movement

The 'Freedom, A Work in Progress' trail chronicles Civil Rights history from 1865, including court rulings, protests, and the efforts of Black artists, educators, and entrepreneurs. It is a historic moment for the City of Fredericksburg, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the City, the James Farmer Multicultural Center, UMW's Simpson Library Special Collections and University Archives, and faculty and students.

Advertisment

The trail features markers and monuments at locations of significance to the civil rights movement from the Jim Crow era to the present. The trail booklet can be downloaded from the project's website or picked up at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center.

A Tribute to the Past, A Beacon for the Future

The addition of Fredericksburg's Civil Rights Trail to the U.S. Civil Rights Trail not only acknowledges the city's pivotal role in the fight for equality but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and justice. As visitors traverse the trail, they are invited to reflect on the past, engage with the present, and envision a future where unity and commonality prevail.

In the words of Mayor Kerry Devine, "This trail is not just about our history, it's about our shared journey towards a more inclusive and equitable society." As Fredericksburg takes its place among the national landmarks of the Civil Rights Movement, it stands as a testament to the power of remembrance, the importance of dialogue, and the enduring hope for a better tomorrow.