Franceschi House: A Community's Vision for a Historic Landmark

On February 10, the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is set to host a community event, breathing new life into the Franceschi House, an architectural relic that has weathered over a century. The three-story house, a historic gem built in 1905, suffers from neglect due to insufficient funding for its maintenance.

Reviving the Franceschi House

In 2018, the City Council voted to explore the idea of replacing the dilapidated Franceschi House with an open-air structure. This proposed structure is expected to honor the memories of Dr. Franceschi and Freeman, former owners of the house, while ensuring continued public accessibility. The forthcoming community workshop is intended to gather ideas and prioritize the needs of local residents and park visitors, essentially involving them in the house's reimagining process.

Community Involvement in Historic Preservation

The workshop will include a detailed presentation on Franceschi Park's history, the house, and potential opportunities and challenges that a new project may present. The event will be held at the Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara, and provisions for Spanish translation have been made for those who require it.

Public Feedback for the Future

For those unable to attend the workshop, a community survey will be accessible from January 29 through February 29. This survey provides an alternate means for the public to voice their opinions and contribute to the future of the Franceschi House. The ultimate aim is to design a concept that respects the house's legacy while enhancing the park visitor's experience.