Fountain’s New Greenway: A Pathway to History and Recreation

In the city of Fountain, a rippling wave of anticipation washes over the community as plans unfold for a new linear greenway. This pathway is not just an effort to beautify the locale but is also a tribute to the town’s history, etching the past into the present. The greenway, envisioned to stretch from Aga Park to Indiana Avenue, promises to offer a safe pedestrian corridor and greenspace, complete with amenities that cater to the needs of residents and visitors alike.

Commemorating a Historic Event

The greenway’s site holds a significant place in the annals of Fountain’s history: it is where an historic train explosion occurred in May 1888. This catastrophic event resulted in a powerful blast that claimed three lives, left many people injured, and inflicted extensive damage to the town. Fountain City Councilwoman and local historian, Tamara Estes, has emphasized the importance of acknowledging this event as part of the town’s heritage. The greenway, hence, stands as a beacon of remembrance and education about this calamitous incident.

A Comprehensive Project

The greenway project is more than just a walkway. It is part of a long-term initiative aimed at creating a comprehensive recreational and historical hub. Included in the blueprint are amenities such as parking and restrooms, and a one-mile bike loop—a priority in the town’s park plan. The project also includes the preservation and highlight of a historic livery stable on Missouri Avenue, one of only two buildings in the town that grace the National Historic Register.

Safety and Accessibility

Plans for the greenway incorporate essential safety measures. Fencing will separate the railroad from public spaces, minimizing the risk of accidents. Additionally, the greenway will provide safer routes for students, benefiting local schools. The project hinges on securing grant funding and will necessitate integrating the greenway into the city’s guiding planning documents. The city’s course of action is dictated by a recent survey that underscored residents’ preference for passive recreational spaces.