Fort Mose Reconstruction Begins: Honoring the First Legally Sanctioned Free Black Settlement in the United States

The reconstruction of Fort Mose, the first legally sanctioned free Black settlement in the United States, has begun. Located in St. Augustine, Florida, Fort Mose was established in 1738 by escaped slaves seeking refuge in Spanish Florida. The project is part of an effort to make the extensive history of African descended people in the oldest city accessible to all.

A Legacy of Freedom: Fort Mose's Enduring Significance

Founded in 1738, Fort Mose served as the first free Black settlement in what is now the United States. Established by the Spanish government, it provided a safe haven for slaves fleeing from the British colonies. The Fort's history is a testament to the resilience and determination of these freedom seekers, who fought for their rights and built a community amidst adversity.

The Battle of Bloody Mose, which took place in 1740, further solidified the Fort's importance. During this battle, the residents of Fort Mose, alongside Spanish forces, successfully defended their territory against British invaders, securing their freedom and proving their strength.

Preserving History: The Reconstruction Project

The reconstruction of Fort Mose is a joint effort by the Fort Mose Historical Society and the Florida State Parks Foundation, with funding from the Florida Department of State's Florida African-American Cultural and Historical Grant Opportunity. The project aims to recreate the Fort as it was in 1738, providing an immersive experience for visitors.

The reconstruction will include the building of a palisade wall, a watchtower, and several thatched-roof homes, reflecting the architectural style of the time. Additionally, interpretive signage will be installed throughout the site, offering insight into the lives of the Fort's residents and the history of the settlement.

"This project is about more than just rebuilding a fort," says Dr. Kathy Deagan, an archaeologist at the University of Florida and a consultant on the project. "It's about preserving an important piece of American history and honoring the legacy of those who fought for their freedom."

Educating the Public: The St. Augustine Black History App

Coinciding with the Fort Mose reconstruction, the St. Augustine Black History App has been launched. The app provides an overview of the 450-year history of Florida's Historic Coast and includes profiles on historical people, places, and events related to Black History.

Users can explore the rich history of Fort Mose, learn about the Battle of Bloody Mose, and discover the stories of the freedom seekers who built a new life in Spanish Florida. The app serves as a valuable resource for educators, students, and anyone interested in learning more about this often overlooked chapter in American history.

The reconstruction of Fort Mose and the launch of the St. Augustine Black History App represent significant steps towards preserving and sharing the history of African descended people in the United States. These projects not only honor the legacy of Fort Mose and its residents but also serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for freedom and equality.

As the reconstruction progresses and the Fort Mose story spreads, it is hoped that this pivotal chapter in American history will become more widely known and appreciated. By educating the public and honoring the past, these initiatives are helping to ensure that the legacy of Fort Mose and its freedom seekers endures for generations to come.