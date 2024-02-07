Flashback February 2024: A Celebration of The County's Heritage and History

As we step into February, history and heritage take center stage in Prince Edward County. The seventh edition of the annual Flashback February is all set to commence on February 17, 2024. A brainchild of The County Museums, this event unfolds in collaboration with a host of community groups and businesses, promising a potpourri of activities that reflect the rich tapestry of The County's past.

Advertisment

Foundations, Food, and Community: A Historical Perspective

The Architectural Conservancy of Ontario (PEC Branch) takes the lead on the opening day, inviting history aficionados to 'Foundations, Food, and Community.' Set in the historic Picton United Church, the event promises to delve into the architectural significance of the church and its storied history as a hub for community events.

War History Through Personal Narratives

Advertisment

In an intriguing juxtaposition to the architectural exploration, Base31 presents 'The November Project with Rob Horgan.' The same evening, Rob Horgan will shed light on his grandparents' wartime correspondence, underscored by music from the talented Colton Sisters.

Flashback February: A Broad Canvas

Curator Jessica Chase, the driving force behind this initiative, echoes the enthusiasm of The County's residents. The event lineup, boasting over 20 events, includes workshops, talks, performances, open houses, and culinary events. The festival coincides with Ontario’s Heritage Week, and the events are designed to explore County history through various perspectives such as traditions, storytelling, genealogical research, and Indigenous oral histories. Chase's excitement resonates with the audience's anticipation for the celebration that aims to both write and preserve history while also celebrating ongoing traditions in the County.