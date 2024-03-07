Expo '74 Spurs Transportation Innovations: Spokane Helicopter Tours and Greyhound Charters Surge

As Expo '74 approached, Spokane, Washington, witnessed an unprecedented intersection of old and new transportation methods, each poised to capitalize on the influx of visitors. The Spokane Helicopter Service obtained a permit to build a "helistop" on Gonzaga University campus, promising fairgoers panoramic tours from the sky. Concurrently, Greyhound Bus Lines geared up for a significant uptick in demand, securing charters for 70 busloads from Seattle alone, indicative of the broader enthusiasm for the exposition.

Advertisment

Soaring Expectations: Helicopter Sightseeing Takes Flight

With two helicopters ready to whisk passengers into the skies, the Spokane Helicopter Service aimed to offer a unique vantage point of Expo '74 and the city's landscape. This venture marked a novel approach to sightseeing, blending the thrill of flight with the spectacle of the fairgrounds, showcasing the city's ambition to offer memorable experiences to its visitors.

On the Road: Greyhound's Strategic Mobilization

Greyhound Bus Lines, seizing the opportunity, outlined a comprehensive plan to transport a vast number of visitors from across the West and beyond. The executive's statement highlighted the logistical prowess and readiness of the company to facilitate seamless travel for expo attendees, reflecting the extensive network and operational capacity being leveraged to support the anticipated demand.

In a stark contrast to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding Expo '74, the story of Ferry County Sheriff Mike Moran from a century prior recounted the dangers of law enforcement during the Prohibition era. Moran's resignation, following a series of life-threatening encounters with bootleggers, underscored the challenges and risks associated with upholding the law in a time of widespread illegal liquor production and distribution.