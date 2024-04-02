Exploring Roots of Hatred: 'Reclaiming History' Delves into Colonialism's Role in Rwanda Genocide

The DW documentary 'Reclaiming History — Colonialism and the Genocide in Rwanda' embarks on a poignant journey with Rwandan director Samuel Ishimwe to unearth the origins of the devastating 1994 genocide against the Tutsi. By tracing the impact of German and Belgian colonialism, the documentary, set to premiere on April 5, 2024, aims to illuminate the deep-seated racial divisions that led to one of the most tragic events in modern history.

Unveiling the Colonial Legacy

From the end of the 19th century, Germany, as the initial colonial power in Rwanda, began categorizing Rwandans into 'races,' a practice that laid the groundwork for future divisions. This documentary reveals how these early classifications, further perpetuated by Belgian rule, sowed the seeds of hatred between the Hutu and Tutsi. Through interviews with historians, survivors, and key figures like Romeo Dallaire, the former head of the United Nations force in Rwanda, viewers gain insights into the colonial actions that contributed to the genocide's horror.

Investigating the Impact of Ethnic Classification

Samuel Ishimwe's journey takes him to Germany and Belgium, where he discovers the lasting effects of colonial racial research and policy on Rwanda. The theft of more than 900 Rwandan skulls for racial studies by German ethnologists is highlighted as a symbol of this dehumanizing legacy. In Belgium, Ishimwe learns of the introduction of identity cards in 1932 that cemented racial segregation, transforming fluid social categories into fixed ethnic identities. This documentary underscores the systematic nature of these actions to divide and control the Rwandan populace.

Confronting the Past, Shaping the Future

In Rwanda, Ishimwe's encounters with both genocide perpetrators and survivors who now reside in a Reconciliation Village offer a glimmer of hope for overcoming the past. The documentary emphasizes the importance of dialogue and remembrance in healing national traumas and preventing future atrocities. By examining the complex interplay between colonial history and ethnic violence, 'Reclaiming History' challenges viewers to reflect on the long-term consequences of colonialism and the paths toward reconciliation and unity.

This documentary not only serves as a testament to the resilience of the Rwandan people but also as a crucial reminder of the dangers of hate and division. As Rwanda continues to navigate its post-genocide era, 'Reclaiming History' invites a global audience to consider the profound effects of colonial legacies and the collective responsibility to address and learn from them.