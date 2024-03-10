Excavation Unearths Medieval Moat with Significant Ties to Tewkesbury Abbey

Archaeologists have made a groundbreaking discovery near Tewkesbury, uncovering a medieval moat believed to date back to the 12th or 13th centuries. This moat, found on the site of Cowfield Farm, sheds light on the lives of its erstwhile occupants, who lived as tenants under Tewkesbury Abbey, marking a significant find in the study of medieval rural England.

Delving into the Past

The excavation at Cowfield Farm came after a fire in 2004, which damaged a newer brick farmhouse, offering archaeologists a unique opportunity to explore its historical layers. Jon Hart, from Cotswold Archaeology, highlighted the painstaking work involved in piecing together the site's history, emphasizing the unexpected discovery of the moat. Contrary to popular belief, moats were not exclusive to castles but were also a feature of wealthier peasants' dwellings, serving both practical and symbolic purposes. This particular moat, filled with water, symbolized purity and protection for the household.

Insight into Medieval Rural Life

The team's findings have provided invaluable insights into the social and private lives of the Cowfield farmers. Among the artefacts discovered were a pilgrim badge, indicative of a spiritual journey, and a copper-alloy clasp from a medieval leather-bound book, likely linked to the Abbey's monks. Additionally, an unusual pottery vessel was unearthed, believed to have been used by women recovering from childbirth. These finds, together with the partial survival of a wooden bridge over the moat dated to the mid-15th century, offer a glimpse into a previously underexplored aspect of medieval England's rural society.

Preservation and Further Research

Although the excavation site has now been covered over, the artefacts and data collected will be meticulously recorded and stored at Tewkesbury Museum for further research. This "preservation by record" ensures that the discoveries will continue to contribute to our understanding of medieval rural life, its complexities, and its connection to urban centers like Tewkesbury. As Jon Hart notes, the link between the Abbey and the rural site offers a fantastic opportunity to deepen our knowledge of how medieval society functioned across different landscapes.

The excavation near Tewkesbury not only highlights the significance of moats in medieval rural architecture but also opens new avenues for understanding the daily lives and social structures of the past. As these stories from beneath the soil come to light, they enrich our comprehension of history, reminding us of the intricate ties between land, its people, and their beliefs.