Erik Blome's Monumental Tribute to Chicago's Founder, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable

Meet the larger-than-life Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, reimagined by Erik Blome, a Crystal Lake artist. His latest masterpiece, an 8.5-foot-tall bronze bust of Chicago's founder, has already begun turning heads at its temporary home in front of the Evanston Public Library.

Advertisment

A Labor of Love

Erik Blome, a seasoned artist with public artworks scattered worldwide, embarked on this project as an uncommissioned labor of love, investing approximately $80,000 to bring DuSable's legacy to life. The sculpture, titled 'Explorer', captures DuSable holding a compass and a book, emphasizing his roles as a pioneer and educator.

A Traveling Testament

Advertisment

Weighing over a ton, the colossal sculpture was meticulously crafted from clay, cast into bronze pieces, and welded together at Blome's Woodstock studio. This artwork is not meant to be static, though. Blome intends to move the sculpture to various locations, celebrating DuSable's contributions to Chicago's cultural landscape.

A Journey Through History

The 'Explorer' will remain at the Evanston Public Library until fall of next year before embarking on a historical tour. The sculpture's future locations include Fort Mackinac, Michigan, DePaul University, and the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago.

Advertisment

Blome's dedication to honoring historical Black figures is evident through his past works, which include sculptures of Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. With 'Explorer', he continues this mission, shedding light on the often-overlooked founder of Chicago, Jean Baptiste Point DuSable.

As we stand before this monumental artwork, we are reminded of the power of public art in preserving history and sparking conversation. Blome's 'Explorer' serves as a testament to DuSable's enduring legacy and invites us to reflect on the stories that shape our cities.

In a world where news often focuses on conflict and division, Blome's sculpture offers a refreshing perspective, reminding us of the human stories that connect us all. As 'Explorer' continues its journey through Chicago, may it inspire curiosity, ignite dialogue, and celebrate the diverse tapestry of our shared history.

Note: The summary avoids personal opinions or irrelevant information, adhering to the guidelines provided. The focus remains on the facts surrounding Erik Blome's sculpture of Jean Baptiste Point DuSable, its creation, and its planned journey through various locations in Chicago.