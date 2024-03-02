End of an Era: Barclays Closes Historic Northallerton Branch After 190 Years

In a significant move marking the end of an era, Barclays is set to close its Northallerton branch, severing a 190-year-old connection with the town. This closure not only represents the end of Barclays' physical presence in Northallerton but also closes a chapter on a banking legacy that began with Backhouses Bank in the 18th century.

Advertisment

The closure, scheduled for March 14, highlights the banking sector's shift towards digital services, leaving the community nostalgic for a time when bank managers were pillars of the community.

Historical Significance and Evolution

Barclays' roots in Northallerton trace back to the founding of Backhouses Bank in Darlington by James Backhouse and his son, Jonathan, in 1774. Surviving the banking collapses of 1815 and 1825, Backhouses Bank expanded its reach across the North East, establishing a branch in Northallerton by 1830.

Advertisment

This move filled a crucial banking void in the town, especially after the crash of the North Riding Bank left many without banking services. The Northallerton branch, initially located near Vine House, later moved to Bank House on the High Street in 1896, coinciding with the merger that formed Barclays and marked the beginning of a new banking era.

Impact on the Community

For nearly two centuries, Barclays and its predecessor Backhouses Bank played a pivotal role in the Northallerton community. The bank's managers, including long-serving figures like Robert Morton Middleton and Thomas Russell, were seen as dependable community pillars.

Advertisment

The closure of Barclays' Northallerton branch not only ends a longstanding banking tradition but also reflects broader changes in the banking industry, where digital services are increasingly prioritized over physical branch networks. This shift raises concerns about the impact on older customers and those without easy access to online banking services.

The Future of Banking in Northallerton

With Barclays' departure, Northallerton faces a new banking landscape. The town, which once thrived on the personal touch and community engagement of its bank managers, must now navigate the challenges of an increasingly digital world. The closure also leaves unanswered questions, such as the curious case of the bank's door relocation, a minor mystery that adds to the branch's rich history.

As the community looks forward, the impact of Barclays' closure will be felt by many, signaling a significant shift in how banking services are provided and accessed in Northallerton.

As Barclays prepares to close its doors in Northallerton, the town reflects on a banking legacy spanning nearly two centuries. The closure not only signifies the end of Barclays' physical presence but also prompts a broader contemplation of the evolving banking sector and its implications for local communities. While the era of personal banking may be drawing to a close, the memories and history of Barclays in Northallerton will remain a significant part of the town's heritage.