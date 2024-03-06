Dubai's Crown Prince Mourns Death of Tech Visionary Mohammed Al Sharekh, Arabic OS Innovator

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has publicly expressed his condolences following the death of Kuwaiti entrepreneur and tech pioneer Mohammed Al Sharekh, known for creating the first Arabic Language Operating System in 1982. Al Sharekh's innovations have left a lasting impact on the realm of technology in the Arab world, changing the landscape of digital communication and education.

Trailblazer in Arabic Computing

Mohammed Al Sharekh, who passed away at the age of 82, was celebrated for founding Sakhr Software Company, marking a monumental moment in history by integrating the Arabic language into computing. This breakthrough not only facilitated technological access but also preserved and promoted the Arabic language across digital platforms. Al Sharekh's vision extended beyond software development; he was instrumental in establishing training centres across the Arab world, significantly contributing to technological literacy and empowerment in the region.

Legacy of Innovation

Throughout his career, Al Sharekh achieved numerous milestones that have had a profound influence on technology, education, and culture. From developing the first Quran software and Hadith books software in English in 1985 to pioneering machine translation from and into Arabic in 2002, his work has been pivotal in making knowledge more accessible. His efforts culminated in the creation of over 90 educational and coding programs designed specifically for Arab youth, demonstrating his commitment to fostering a technologically proficient future generation.

Remembering a Visionary

Sheikh Hamdan's heartfelt tribute underscores the significant void left by Al Sharekh's passing, but also celebrates the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to technological advancement and linguistic inclusion. As tributes pour in, it is clear that Mohammed Al Sharekh's contributions have transcended borders, making a lasting impact that will continue to benefit countless individuals and shape the future of technology in the Arab world.