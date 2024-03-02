Drishane House Wins Prestigious Heritage Prize, Celebrating Over 250 Years of Somerville Legacy

Drishane House, the historic estate that was once the residence of famed author Edith Somerville in Castletownshend, has been honored with the Historic Houses of Ireland Group Heritage prize. This recognition came during a ceremony held at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin, marking a significant achievement for the property that has been part of the Somerville family lineage for more than a quarter of a millennium.

Advertisment

Preserving a Literary Legacy

Edith Somerville, alongside her cousin Violet Martin, contributed significantly to Irish literature under the pseudonym 'Somerville and Ross'. Their notable works include 'The Real Charlotte' and the 'Irish RM' trilogy, which have left an indelible mark on the literary landscape. The award, in its fourth year and accompanied by a €5,000 prize, was sponsored by the O'Flynn Group and is a testament to the enduring cultural and historical value of Drishane House. The event was graced by prominent figures such as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Senator Pippa Hackett, and Shane O'Flynn of the O'Flynn Group.

A Commitment to Heritage Conservation

Advertisment

In his commendation, architecture and design writer Robert O'Byrne lauded Tom and Jane Somerville, the current custodians of Drishane House, for their unwavering dedication to the preservation of both the estate's buildings and its gardens. Their efforts since 2007 have ensured that Drishane House remains a vibrant part of Ireland's architectural and cultural heritage. This commitment reflects the broader mission of Historic Houses of Ireland (HHI), established in 2008 to safeguard the futures of privately-owned historic properties across Ireland, an initiative that now encompasses over 180 houses.

The Impact of the Award

The recognition of Drishane House as the recipient of the Historic Houses of Ireland Group Heritage prize not only celebrates the specific achievements of the Somerville family but also highlights the importance of preserving historical estates as key components of Ireland's cultural heritage. This award serves as a reminder of the critical role private individuals and families play in maintaining and protecting these treasures for future generations. As Drishane House looks to the future, it stands as a beacon of conservation success, encouraging others to follow in its footsteps.

As we reflect on the significance of Drishane House's achievement, it becomes clear that the preservation of historical properties is not just about maintaining buildings but is also about safeguarding the stories and legacies they embody. Such endeavors enrich our understanding of the past, and through them, we ensure that the cultural and historical narratives of Ireland continue to thrive and inspire.