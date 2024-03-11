Digitizing Kurdish Heritage: Iraq's Effort to Preserve Culture Through Historic Texts

In Dohuk, Iraq, a remarkable effort is underway to safeguard the rich cultural heritage of the Kurdish people, an ethnic group with a turbulent history across the Middle East. Rebin Pishtiwan, along with his team, is on a mission to digitize historic Kurdish books, manuscripts, and documents that are at risk of disappearing.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Kurdistan Center for Arts and Culture (KCAC), seeks to make these invaluable resources accessible to the public for free, ensuring the preservation and understanding of Kurdish culture and history.

Pioneering Preservation

The digitization project was launched in July, driven by the understanding that many Kurdish texts are rare, vulnerable, and in some cases, the only remnants of the Kurds' storied past. Pishtiwan and his colleagues travel weekly from Arbil to other Kurdish towns and cities, searching for materials that span centuries and dialects.

In Dohuk's library alone, they have discovered over 35 books covering poetry, politics, language, and history. Each item is meticulously scanned and cataloged, with more than 950 items archived to date, including precious manuscripts from the Kurdish Baban principality dating back to the 1800s.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the team's dedication, the project faces challenges, particularly in securing permission to digitize certain documents. Owners of some historic texts are hesitant or unable to grant approval, posing a significant hurdle.

However, the initiative has received support from various quarters, including Dohuk library manager Masoud Khalid and Hana Kaki Hirane, imam at a mosque in Hiran, who unveiled generations-old manuscripts from a religious school established in the 1700s. These manuscripts, some of which survived destruction during conflicts, are now being prepared for digital archiving.

Looking Forward

The KCAC plans to launch its new website in April, making the digitized collection available to the public. This endeavor not only aims to provide primary sources for Kurdish readers and researchers but also serves as a testament to the resilience and rich cultural heritage of the Kurdish people.

As the archive grows, it promises to be a valuable resource for advancing Kurdish understanding of themselves and sharing their culture with the world. The digitization of Kurdish historical texts is more than a preservation effort; it's a bridge connecting past, present, and future generations.