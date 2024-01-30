David Clendon Leads Tohu Whenua's New Chapter in Northland Region

The Tohu Whenua program, a celebrated initiative aimed at underlining significant historical and cultural sites in New Zealand, has embarked on an exciting new journey in the Northland region with David Clendon at its helm as the Regional Coordinator for Te Tai Tokerau. This venture, which first came to fruition in 2016, is driven by the motive to rekindle the connection between New Zealanders and their heritage, thereby fortifying national identity.

Te Tai Tokerau's Historical Significance

Te Tai Tokerau, a region steeped in history, is home to remarkable sites like the Waitangi Treaty Grounds and Rangihoua Heritage Park, among others. These sites stand as silent yet eloquent testimonies to the region's rich past, waiting to be explored and understood by locals and visitors alike.

David Clendon's Connection to Northland

David Clendon, a former Green Party List MP and an ardent advocate of Northland, is all set to steer this initiative. His mission is to inspire locals and visitors to delve deeper into the region's historical and cultural fabric. Clendon's personal history is intrinsically linked to Northland, including Clendon House, a site under the Tohu Whenua program. This personal connection imbues him with a profound passion for the region's stories and significance.

Fostering a Deeper Understanding of Shared History

Clendon's role transcends the mere promotion of historical sites. He aims to foster a more nuanced understanding of the shared history and the complex narratives of social, cultural, and environmental developments in the area. Operating from the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga office in Hobson Ave Kerikeri, Clendon is poised to bridge the gap between the past and the present, making history a lived experience rather than a distant memory.