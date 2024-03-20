Czech Scientists Unveil Europe's Oldest Settlement in Ukraine, Dating Back 1.4 Million Years

Recent findings by an international team, including Czech scientists, have pinpointed the oldest known human settlement in Europe to western Ukraine, with stone tools dating back 1.4 million years. This discovery, a significant leap in understanding early human migration and settlement patterns, was published in the esteemed journal Nature, emphasizing the early entry of humans into Europe from the east.

Breakthrough in Prehistoric Archaeology

The archaeological site in Korolevo, known for decades, has only now revealed its true age thanks to modern dating techniques using cosmogenic nuclides, unavailable during initial excavations 30-40 years ago. Roman Garba from the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, who led the research team, highlighted the significance of these techniques in securely dating the site's oldest archaeological layers. By examining quartzite and sandstone pebbles from the site, now stored in a museum in Kyiv, the team calculated the age of the settlement, establishing it as the oldest known in Europe.

Revising Early Human Migration Routes

This groundbreaking discovery not only rewrites the history of early human settlements in Europe but also offers new insights into the migration routes across the continent. Previously, the earliest known European settlements were scattered around Spain, southern France, and Italy. The Korolevo site, with its secure dating, fills both spatial and temporal gaps, suggesting a migration pattern from the east, between the Atapuerca site in Spain and Dmanisi in Georgia. It also poses new questions about the dispersal routes and patterns of early human migration into Europe.

Insights into Early European Inhabitants

Despite the absence of bones or fossil remains due to the site's aggressive soil conditions, researchers speculate that Homo Erectus, known for their tool-making abilities, inhabited the area. The site's longevity as a human settlement, spanning from 1.4 million until 30,000 years ago, underscores its significance in prehistoric human history. The discovery of tools used for various purposes, such as cutting meat and cleaning skins, offers a glimpse into the daily lives of Europe's earliest inhabitants.

As research continues, the Korolevo site stands as a monumental discovery in the field of archaeology, challenging previously held beliefs about early human life in Europe and providing a deeper understanding of our ancient ancestors. This discovery not only fills a significant gap in the archaeological record but also ignites curiosity about the untold stories of humanity's early days on the continent.